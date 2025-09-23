Luna's Tacos & Tequila Windsor.
Compartidos (shared)
Asada Fries
crinkle cut fries, queso, marinated ribeye, crema$15.00
Chips & Guacamole
fresh avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño$8.50
Chips & Salsa
rojo, verde, & rotating housemade salsa & tortilla chips$6.00
Elotes
crispy corn on the cob bites, mayo, cotija, lime (add flamin’ hot cheetos +$2)$10.00
Nachos*
choice of protein, queso, black beans, jalapeño, pickled red onion, tomatoes, crema, guac$16.00
Ocho Layer Dip
burracho beans, ground beef, guac, queso, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomato, onion, cilantro$12.00
Queso Fundido
asadero and oaxaca cheese blend, cotija, rajas, served with flour tortillas (add chorizo +$3)$11.00
Shishito Peppers App
blistered shishito peppers, housemade flamin’ hot dust$10.00
Tres Queso
roasted poblanos, jalapeños, fresh shredded mexican cheeses$9.00
Yuca Fries
ssamgang crema + jalapeño ketchup$7.00
Shrimp Ceviche$12.00
Todo Mas (everything more)
Beefy 5 Layer Burrito
seasoned ground beef, queso, potatoes, shredded queso, crema$16.00
Carnitas Melt
shredded pork, queso, flour tortillas, pork green chili, cotija$17.00
California Burrito
grilled ribeye, crispy fries, queso, shredded cheese, sour cream (add guac +$2)$16.00
Enchilada Stack
grilled chicken, baked queso, red chili, cotija$18.00
Chicken Adobo Quesadilla
chicken adobo, oaxaca, cotija, & asadero cheeses, w/ sour cream & guac (sub carne asada +$2)$14.00
Luna's Taco Salad
wagyu ground beef, romaine, cucumber, roasted corn, tomato, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, morita ranch$15.00
Antojitos (small bites)
Esquites
(in a cup) adobo aioli, cotija (add flamin’ hot cheetos +$2)$6.00
Avocado Salad
cucumber, tomato, onion, lime$7.00
Arroz y Frijoles
cilantro lime rice, black beans$4.00
Southwest Salad
shredded queso, tomato, cilantro lime vinaigrette$4.50
Papas Fritas
crinkle cut fries$5.00
Garlic Cotija Fries
crinkle cut fries, cotija cheese, drizzled in garlic oil$9.00
Borracho Beans
pinto beans, beef franks, pork chorizo, bacon, chipotle, diced yellow onions, luna lucha beer, salt & pepper$3.50
Green Chili (cup)
shredded cheese, crispy pork belly, flour tortilla$7.50
Tacos
Asada
shaved ribeye, peppers, onions, shredded asadero & oaxacan cheese$6.00
Korean Pork Belly
ssamjang glazed pork belly, korean pickled slaw, ssamjang crema$5.75
Walking Taco
tostitos or flamin' hot cheetos, wagyu ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, crema$5.50
Honey Adobo Shrimp Taco
GF battered honey adobo shrimp, pineapple salsa, slaw, crema, flour tortilla$5.75
Crispy Taco (2)
housemade doritos™ shell, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, crema$9.00
Nashville Hot Chicken
nash GF fried chicken, slaw, pickles, adobo aioli, flour tortilla$5.75
BBQ Pulled Pork
carnitas, housemade tamarind bbq, southern slaw, crispy onions, flour tortilla$5.75
No Rizo
tofu, quinoa, potato, cashew crema, double decker$5.75
Rajas Con Queso
creamy poblano, onion, corn, griddled cotija, verde$5.00
Take Out Taco Packs
Single Taco Pack
one protein, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 1$13.00
Double Taco Pack
two proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 2$22.00
Family Taco Pack
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 4-6$40.00
XL Taco Pack
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 10-12$75.00
Mega Taco Pack
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 22-24$125.00
Nacho Pack$24.00
Family Taco Pack + Margaritas
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa, margaritas for 4-6$60.00