Luna's Tacos & Tequila
Luna's Tacos & Tequila Greeley
806 9th Street, Greeley, CO
Margaritas
NA Beverage
Margaritas
QT House Marg
$25.00
2 for $40 QT House Marg
$40.00
NA Beverage
Soda
$3.00
Jarritos
$3.50
Ice Bag - Togo Ice
Ice Bag 3 LB Pellet Ice
$2.50
Luna's Tacos & Tequila Locations and Hours
Greeley
(970) 673-8509
806 9th Street, Greeley, CO 80631
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
Windsor.
(970) 795-4090
1246 Automation Drive, Windsor, CO 80550
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
