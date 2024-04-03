Luna's Tacos & Tequila Greeley
Featured Items
- Cajun Camerones$4.75
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, pineapple salsa, sour cream
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, pineapple salsa, sour cream
- Crispy Brussels con Chorizo$7.00
cotija, adobo aioli
cotija, adobo aioli
- Pork Belly$4.75
crispy pork belly, cabbage, red pickled onion salsa, adobo aioli
crispy pork belly, cabbage, red pickled onion salsa, adobo aioli
Drinks
Eats
Compartidos (shared)
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
rojo or verde salsa, housemade tortilla chips
rojo or verde salsa, housemade tortilla chips
- Chips & Guacamole$7.50
fresh avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño
fresh avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño
- Ghost Guac$9.50
fresh avocado, tomato, cilantro, pepitas, serrano chilies, ghost chili oil
fresh avocado, tomato, cilantro, pepitas, serrano chilies, ghost chili oil
- Tres Queso$8.50
roasted poblanos, jalapeños, fresh shredded mexican cheeses
roasted poblanos, jalapeños, fresh shredded mexican cheeses
- Adobo Honey Shrimp App$15.00
Crispy golden shrimp tossed in adobo honey sauce.
Crispy golden shrimp tossed in adobo honey sauce.
- Elotes$10.00
in a cup, sweet corn, adobo aioli, cotija. add flamin' hot cheetos for +
in a cup, sweet corn, adobo aioli, cotija. add flamin' hot cheetos for +
- Yuca Fries$6.00
adobo aioli
adobo aioli
- Nashville Chicharrones$10.00
crispy Chicken chicharrones with creamy poblano dressing
crispy Chicken chicharrones with creamy poblano dressing
Ghost Guac
fresh avocado, tomato, cilantro, pepitas, serrano chilies, ghost chili oil
Todo Mas (everything more)
- Birria Nachos$16.00
queso,jalapeños, tomatoes, black beans, pickled red onion, sour cream, guacamole, topped with beef birria
queso,jalapeños, tomatoes, black beans, pickled red onion, sour cream, guacamole, topped with beef birria
- Carne Asada Fries$14.00
crinkle cut fries, queso, marinated ribeye, sour cream
crinkle cut fries, queso, marinated ribeye, sour cream
- Enchiladas$18.00
Corn tortilla wrapped chicken adobo, topped with chili colorado, rice, beans and a southwest side salad.
Corn tortilla wrapped chicken adobo, topped with chili colorado, rice, beans and a southwest side salad.
- Chicken Adobo Quesadilla$12.00
Chicken adobo, oaxaca, cotija, and asadero cheeses with salsa
Chicken adobo, oaxaca, cotija, and asadero cheeses with salsa
- Luna's Salad$12.00
greens, chicken adobo, tomatoes, cucumber, cut corn, red onion, avocado, pepitas
greens, chicken adobo, tomatoes, cucumber, cut corn, red onion, avocado, pepitas
- California Burrito$16.00
Grilled ribeye, crispy french fries, shredded cheese, sour cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Grilled ribeye, crispy french fries, shredded cheese, sour cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Antojitos (small bites)
- Crispy Brussels con Chorizo$7.00
cotija, adobo aioli
cotija, adobo aioli
- Esquites$6.00
in a cup, sweet corn, adobo aioli, cotija. add flamin' hot cheetos for +
in a cup, sweet corn, adobo aioli, cotija. add flamin' hot cheetos for +
- Avocado Salad$6.00
cucumber, tomato, onion, lime
cucumber, tomato, onion, lime
- Arroz y Frijoles$4.00
cilantro lime rice, black beans
cilantro lime rice, black beans
- Southwest Salad$4.50
shredded queso, tomato, cilantro lime dressing
shredded queso, tomato, cilantro lime dressing
- Chorizo Mac & Cheese$7.00
tres queso, chorizo
tres queso, chorizo
- Papas Fritas$5.00
crinkle cut fries
crinkle cut fries
Tacos
- Nashville Hot Chicken$5.00
Buttermilk battered chicken tenders slathered in house Nashville Hot Sauce on jicama slaw and a flour tortilla. Topped iwth adobo aioli and chopped pickles. (Sub battered cauliflower and make it a veggie!)
Buttermilk battered chicken tenders slathered in house Nashville Hot Sauce on jicama slaw and a flour tortilla. Topped iwth adobo aioli and chopped pickles. (Sub battered cauliflower and make it a veggie!)
- Barbacoa$4.75
Barbacoa, cabbage, shaved jalapeño, pickled onion, cotija, red chimichurri
Barbacoa, cabbage, shaved jalapeño, pickled onion, cotija, red chimichurri
- Adobo Honey Shrimp Taco$5.25
buttermilk battered shrimp, slaw, pineapple salsa, crema, flour tortilla.
buttermilk battered shrimp, slaw, pineapple salsa, crema, flour tortilla.
- Carne Asada$5.50
shaved ribeye, peppers, onions, shredded queso, chimichurri
shaved ribeye, peppers, onions, shredded queso, chimichurri
- Pork Belly$4.75
crispy pork belly, cabbage, red pickled onion salsa, adobo aioli
crispy pork belly, cabbage, red pickled onion salsa, adobo aioli
- Brussels Sprout$4.25
crispy brussels sprouts, charred onion, tomato, black beans, adobo cashew crema
crispy brussels sprouts, charred onion, tomato, black beans, adobo cashew crema
- El Hongo$4.25
mixed wild mushrooms, sunflower seeds, avocado, adobo cashew crema
mixed wild mushrooms, sunflower seeds, avocado, adobo cashew crema
- Chorizo$4.25
polidori chorizo, potatoes, roasted corn, shredded queso
polidori chorizo, potatoes, roasted corn, shredded queso
- Chicken Adobo$4.00
chicken adobo, shredded queso, avocado, cilantro
chicken adobo, shredded queso, avocado, cilantro
- Cajun Camerones$4.75
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, pineapple salsa, sour cream
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, pineapple salsa, sour cream
- General Tso$4.75
battered nashville chicken, slaw, pickles, adobo aioli
battered nashville chicken, slaw, pickles, adobo aioli
- Carnitas$4.00
salt smoked beets, cabbage, cashew crema, pepitas
salt smoked beets, cabbage, cashew crema, pepitas
Take Out Taco Packs
- Family Taco Pack + Margaritas$50.00
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa, margaritas for 4-6
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa, margaritas for 4-6
- Single Taco Pack$11.00
one protein, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 1
one protein, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 1
- Double Taco Pack$18.00
two proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 2
two proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 2
- Family Taco Pack$34.00
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 4-6
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 4-6
- XL Taco Pack$60.00
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 10-12
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 10-12
- Mega Taco Pack$85.00
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 22-24
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 22-24
- Nacho Pack$18.00