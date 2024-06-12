Luna's Tacos & Tequila Greeley
Eats
Compartidos (shared)
- Chips & Salsa
rojo or verde salsa, housemade tortilla chips$6.00
- Chips & Guacamole
fresh avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño$7.50
- Ghost Guac
fresh avocado, tomato, cilantro, pepitas, serrano chilies, ghost chili oil$9.50
- Tres Queso
roasted poblanos, jalapeños, fresh shredded mexican cheeses$8.50
- Adobo Honey Shrimp App
Crispy golden shrimp tossed in adobo honey sauce.$15.00
- Elotes
in a cup, sweet corn, adobo aioli, cotija. add flamin' hot cheetos for +$10.00
- Yuca Fries
adobo aioli$6.00
- Nashville Chicharrones
crispy Chicken chicharrones with creamy poblano dressing$10.00
Todo Mas (everything more)
- Luna's Nachos
queso,jalapeños, tomatoes, black beans, pickled red onion, sour cream, guacamole, topped with beef birria$16.00
- Carne Asada Fries
crinkle cut fries, queso, marinated ribeye, sour cream$14.00
- Enchiladas
Corn tortilla wrapped chicken adobo, topped with chili colorado, rice, beans and a southwest side salad.$18.00
- Chicken Adobo Quesadilla
Chicken adobo, oaxaca, cotija, and asadero cheeses with salsa$12.00
- Luna's Salad
greens, chicken adobo, tomatoes, cucumber, cut corn, red onion, avocado, pepitas$12.00
- California Burrito
Grilled ribeye, crispy french fries, shredded cheese, sour cream, wrapped in a flour tortilla$16.00
- Steakhouse Burrito$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Antojitos (small bites)
- Crispy Brussels con Chorizo
cotija, adobo aioli$7.00
- Esquites
in a cup, sweet corn, adobo aioli, cotija. add flamin' hot cheetos for +$6.00
- Avocado Salad
cucumber, tomato, onion, lime$6.00
- Arroz y Frijoles
cilantro lime rice, black beans$4.00
- Southwest Salad
shredded queso, tomato, cilantro lime dressing$4.50
- Chorizo Mac & Cheese
tres queso, chorizo$7.00
- Papas Fritas
crinkle cut fries$5.00
Tacos
- Nashville Hot Chicken
Buttermilk battered chicken tenders slathered in house Nashville Hot Sauce on jicama slaw and a flour tortilla. Topped iwth adobo aioli and chopped pickles. (Sub battered cauliflower and make it a veggie!)$5.00
- Barbacoa
Barbacoa, cabbage, shaved jalapeño, pickled onion, cotija, red chimichurri$4.75
- Adobo Honey Shrimp Taco
buttermilk battered shrimp, slaw, pineapple salsa, crema, flour tortilla.$5.25
- Carne Asada
shaved ribeye, peppers, onions, shredded queso, chimichurri$5.50
- Pork Belly
crispy pork belly, cabbage, red pickled onion salsa, adobo aioli$4.75
- Brussels Sprout
crispy brussels sprouts, charred onion, tomato, black beans, adobo cashew crema$4.25
- El Hongo
mixed wild mushrooms, sunflower seeds, avocado, adobo cashew crema$4.25
- Chorizo
polidori chorizo, potatoes, roasted corn, shredded queso$4.25
- Chicken Adobo
chicken adobo, shredded queso, avocado, cilantro$4.00
- Cajun Camerones
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, pineapple salsa, sour cream$4.75
- General Tso
battered nashville chicken, slaw, pickles, adobo aioli$4.75
- Carnitas
salt smoked beets, cabbage, cashew crema, pepitas$4.00
Take Out Taco Packs
- Single Taco Pack
one protein, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 1$13.00
- Double Taco Pack
two proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 2$22.00
- Family Taco Pack
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 4-6$40.00
- XL Taco Pack
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 10-12$75.00
- Mega Taco Pack
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa for 22-24$125.00
- Nacho Pack$24.00
- Family Taco Pack + Margaritas
three proteins, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, chips and salsa, margaritas for 4-6$60.00